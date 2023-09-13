News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Newcastle United injury latest and transfer review ahead of AC Milan and Brentford - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

Newcastle United are back in Premier League and Champions League action this week.

By Joe Buck
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast focuses on Newcastle United's return to Premier League action before their trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan in the Champions League. The Magpies face Brentford with a couple of injury concerns, however, with Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson both being injured whilst on international duty with Italy and Scotland respectively.

Join Joe Buck and Dom Scurr as they reflect on those injuries, dissect Newcastle's start to the campaign and preview their two big upcoming games with Brentford and AC Milan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can listen to all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and You Tube and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod and TikTok. You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.

Related topics:Premier LeagueAC MilanChampions LeagueBrentford