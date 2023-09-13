Newcastle United injury latest and transfer review ahead of AC Milan and Brentford - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
Newcastle United are back in Premier League and Champions League action this week.
The latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast focuses on Newcastle United's return to Premier League action before their trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan in the Champions League. The Magpies face Brentford with a couple of injury concerns, however, with Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson both being injured whilst on international duty with Italy and Scotland respectively.
Join Joe Buck and Dom Scurr as they reflect on those injuries, dissect Newcastle's start to the campaign and preview their two big upcoming games with Brentford and AC Milan.
