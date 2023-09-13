Watch more videos on Shots!

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that he expects the club to field offers for young defender Ronnie Edwards in January amid reported interest from Newcastle United in the 20-year-old. Speaking to the Hard Truth Podcast, MacAnthony admitted that he believes he will receive bids for Edwards once the transfer window reopens, but expects to recoup a seven-figure fee for the defender they signed from Barnet back in 2020.

MacAnthony said: “I’m not asking for £6 million, £8 million, (or) £10 million. I’m being realistic, as we are a League One club. If we were in the Championship, I’d ask for a bit more.

“I just want a fair fee with some decent add ons, and we will get it in January.”

Newcastle United were first credited with an interest in Edwards over a year ago with sporting director Dan Ashworth a big fan of the youngster, reportedly describing him as a ‘Rolls Royce’ of a defender. And whilst the Magpies have opted against making a move for Edwards since, their burgeoning need to add central defenders could see them revisit a potential move once the winter transfer window opens.