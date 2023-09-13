News you can trust since 1849
‘We will get it’ - Newcastle United ‘target’ set for January transfer as club chief drops major update

Newcastle United transfers: Long-term Magpies ‘target’ Ronnie Edwards could be available to sign in January.

By Joe Buck
Published 13th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that he expects the club to field offers for young defender Ronnie Edwards in January amid reported interest from Newcastle United in the 20-year-old. Speaking to the Hard Truth Podcast, MacAnthony admitted that he believes he will receive bids for Edwards once the transfer window reopens, but expects to recoup a seven-figure fee for the defender they signed from Barnet back in 2020.

MacAnthony said: “I’m not asking for £6 million, £8 million, (or) £10 million. I’m being realistic, as we are a League One club. If we were in the Championship, I’d ask for a bit more. 

“I just want a fair fee with some decent add ons, and we will get it in January.”

Newcastle United were first credited with an interest in Edwards over a year ago with sporting director Dan Ashworth a big fan of the youngster, reportedly describing him as a ‘Rolls Royce’ of a defender. And whilst the Magpies have opted against making a move for Edwards since, their burgeoning need to add central defenders could see them revisit a potential move once the winter transfer window opens.

Edwards played 42 times in the league for Posh last season, including featuring in both of their play-off matches with Sheffield Wednesday. Peterborough were denied a trip to Wembley by a famous Owls comeback on that occasion and will spend another season in the third tier trying to secure a return to the Championship following their relegation to League One back in 2021.

