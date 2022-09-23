It was thought the international break would help Newcastle United’s players recover from their injury issues - but it has only added to the st

So far Newcastle have already had two of their internationals hit by injury with Alexander Isak withdrawing from the Sweden squad and Bruno Guimaraes picking up an injury in training with Brazil.

The break does allow the likes of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, who are both nearing returns following their respective hamstring injures, to get closer to contention.

Next up for United in the Premier League is a trip to face Fulham on October 1 (3pm kick-off).

But which players will be available to make the trip to Craven Cottage?

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list as it stands as well as potential return dates...

1. Bruno Guimaraes - thigh The midfielder only just returned from a hamstring injury for Newcastle before picking up a thigh injury while on international duty with Brazil. Expected return date: 01/10 (Fulham - A) Photo: George Wood

2. Alexander Isak - knock The striker withdrew from the Sweden squad after picking up a minor injury. It was enough to keep him out of Sweden's next two Nations League matches as he will be assessed on his return to see if he's available for Fulham. Potential return date: 01/10 (Fulham - A) Photo: George Wood

3. Callum Wilson - hamstring Wilson picked up a hamstring injury during Newcastle's 3-3 draw at home to Manchester City last month and has missed the last four matches. He is expected to be back after the international break. Potential return date: 01/10 (Fulham - A) Photo: Clive Brunskill

4. Elliot Anderson - knock The 19-year-old midfielder was a sorely missed absentee from Newcastle's bench on Saturday after making a number of impressive cameo appearances following his full debut in the Carabao Cup at Tranmere Rovers. His knock saw him withdraw from international duty with Scotland Under-21s but Eddie Howe has said he will be available for the trip to Craven Cottage. Potential return date: 01/10 (Fulham - A) Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY