News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (R) reacts after being fouled during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United injury list and return dates: Guimaraes, Isak and Saint-Maximin updates – photo gallery

It was thought the international break would help Newcastle United’s players recover from their injury issues - but it has only added to the st

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:05 am

So far Newcastle have already had two of their internationals hit by injury with Alexander Isak withdrawing from the Sweden squad and Bruno Guimaraes picking up an injury in training with Brazil.

The break does allow the likes of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, who are both nearing returns following their respective hamstring injures, to get closer to contention.

Next up for United in the Premier League is a trip to face Fulham on October 1 (3pm kick-off).

But which players will be available to make the trip to Craven Cottage?

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list as it stands as well as potential return dates...

1. Bruno Guimaraes - thigh

The midfielder only just returned from a hamstring injury for Newcastle before picking up a thigh injury while on international duty with Brazil. Expected return date: 01/10 (Fulham - A)

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. Alexander Isak - knock

The striker withdrew from the Sweden squad after picking up a minor injury. It was enough to keep him out of Sweden’s next two Nations League matches as he will be assessed on his return to see if he’s available for Fulham. Potential return date: 01/10 (Fulham - A)

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Callum Wilson - hamstring

Wilson picked up a hamstring injury during Newcastle’s 3-3 draw at home to Manchester City last month and has missed the last four matches. He is expected to be back after the international break. Potential return date: 01/10 (Fulham - A)

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales

4. Elliot Anderson - knock

The 19-year-old midfielder was a sorely missed absentee from Newcastle’s bench on Saturday after making a number of impressive cameo appearances following his full debut in the Carabao Cup at Tranmere Rovers. His knock saw him withdraw from international duty with Scotland Under-21s but Eddie Howe has said he will be available for the trip to Craven Cottage. Potential return date: 01/10 (Fulham - A)

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
Callum WilsonAllan Saint-MaximinPremier LeagueFulham
Next Page
Page 1 of 2