Here is Newcastle United’s current injury and suspension list with potential return dates for each player.
Newcastle are currently monitoring Bruno Guimaraes’ ankle and Fabian Schar’s concussion though neither are thought to be serious. Eddie Howe’s side currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and will be looking to end a run of five games without a win when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).
One player they will be without on Sunday is Joelinton. The Brazilian will serve a two-match suspension after picking up his 10th booking of the season during the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City last time out.
The Magpies also have longer-term injuries to assess as well as a case of a player being frozen out of the first team squad.
Here is Newcastle United’s current list of injured players and those at risk of missing upcoming matches...
1. Fabian Schar - concussion
Schar was forced to sit out the Manchester City game as it fell inside the six day concussion rest period following the Carabao Cup final. What Howe said: “Fabian took a nasty knock to his eye. He had a nasty cut and bruise around that area. He did some tests with the doctor during the week, so quite early in the week, he wasn’t going to be available to play.” Estimated return date: 12/03 - Wolves (H)
2. Bruno Guimaraes - ankle
Bruno Guimaraes has been having trouble with his right ankle in recent matches and has gone down to receive treatment in each of his last two starts before playing on. He will be monitored closely but is still expected to start the next match. What Howe said: “Bruno was maybe showing the effects of that knock he had on the ankle last week. But I don’t think there’s any long-term problem there.” Estimated return date: 12/03 - Wolves (H)
3. Joelinton - suspended
After stepping on Ruben Dias’ foot, Joelinton picked up his 10th yellow card of the season in the Premier League against Manchester City and will now have to sit out the next two matches due to suspension. What Howe said: “”With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him. I thought it was a harsh booking.”
Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H)
4. Emil Krafth - ACL
The Swedish right-back is has been out for the majority of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere in August. What Howe said: “There’s a very, very slim chance, I wouldn’t hold out much hope that we’ll see him before the end of the season.” Estimated return date: Pre season
