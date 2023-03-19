Newcastle United still have one or two injury concerns following their win over Nottingham Forest.
Alexander Isak’s brace secured all three points at the City Ground as Howe named an unchanged team from the win over Wolves.
However, just hours before Friday’s match, it was revealed that Miguel Almiron had picked up an injury – one that ruled him out of featuring for Paraguay in the forthcoming international period.
The Magpies were able to cope with Almiron’s absence, but injury worries across the squad are just starting to creep up.
The members of the squad not representing their national sides are currently in Dubai for a training camp as Eddie Howe puts his team through their paces ahead of a crucial few games.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from Newcastle United to see the estimated return dates of some players that have been absent from the squad in recent weeks.
1. Miguel Almiron
Almiron wasn't selected by Paraguay for the forthcoming international fixtures and is expected to be out for a few weeks. Estimated return date = 08/04 v Brentford (a) Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
2. Anthony Gordon
Gordon missed the win over Wolves after sustaining an ankle injury against Manchester City a week prior. He will miss the trip to the City Ground and will be assessed during the international break with hopes of him returning for the game with Manchester United. Howe said: “That’s the plan. We’re trying. The scan wasn’t plain sailing, it wasn't a shoe-in. It wasn’t a week or two injury. It’s slightly more serious than that, so we're doing everything we can to get him back as quickly as possible. At the moment he’s in a period where he’s staying off the grass, staying off his feet, and the injury’s healing. It feels good, but he’s got work to do to get ready for that game.” Estimated return date = 02/04 v Manchester United (h). Photo: PAUL ELLIS
3. Emil Krafth
Krafth suffered an ACL injury during the Carabao Cup clash with Tranmere Rovers back in August. The Sweden international isn’t likely to return to first-team action this season, however, he recently posted an update revealing he is back on the grass. Krafth said: "It's the first time I've had a long-term injury so you don't really know how to handle it. You don't know the rehab process and everything is new to you. However, my motto is 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger' and I think I'm going to come back stronger than ever before.” Estimated return date = 2023/24 pre-season. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Callum Wilson
Wilson started the game with Wolves on the bench and was an unused substitute against Nottingham Forest. Howe revealed post-match that the striker has been suffering with illness. Howe said: "He had a small bout of illness, and then just a little bit of tightness, general tightness, no injury. But, with Callum, I think we have to be very careful with him – and make sure he's available for the rest of the season." Estimated return date = 17/03 v Manchester United (h) Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS