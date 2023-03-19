2 . Anthony Gordon

Gordon missed the win over Wolves after sustaining an ankle injury against Manchester City a week prior. He will miss the trip to the City Ground and will be assessed during the international break with hopes of him returning for the game with Manchester United. Howe said: “That’s the plan. We’re trying. The scan wasn’t plain sailing, it wasn't a shoe-in. It wasn’t a week or two injury. It’s slightly more serious than that, so we're doing everything we can to get him back as quickly as possible. At the moment he’s in a period where he’s staying off the grass, staying off his feet, and the injury’s healing. It feels good, but he’s got work to do to get ready for that game.” Estimated return date = 02/04 v Manchester United (h). Photo: PAUL ELLIS