Newcastle United injury news: Newcastle United injury news as Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey sidelined for a number of matches.

Newcastle United’s busy month of football began with a 1-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday. That win was their first of the season and came at a crucial time, just a few days before their Champions League campaign gets underway against Barcelona.

However, two of their summer signings won’t be fit enough to feature in that match. Both Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey missed the win over Wolves at the weekend and neither will be fit enough to feature at St James’ Park on Thursday night. Anthony Gordon, though, will be available for selection, despite still having one match of a three-game suspension still to serve.

Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury list and when those sidelined players could be back in action.

Newcastle United injury news

Yoane Wissa - knee injury

Wissa suffered a knee injury whilst on international duty with DR Congo. Having missed most of pre-season with Brentford and not been included in any matchday squad so far this season, he was thrown into action by his nation and played both of their games against South Sudan and Senegal.

Wissa scored in both games, but was injured in the latter and although there were fears that it may be an ACL injury, it seems that the striker has suffered a lesser injury to his knee, but is still expected to miss around a month of action.

Estimated return date = Brighton and Hove Albion (a) - 18/10/25

Jacob Ramsey - ankle injury

Ramsey suffered an ankle injury against Leeds United before the international break. That injury was enough to see him withdrawn from the pitch at half-time of that match.

Howe has since revealed that Ramsey is set for a spell on the sidelines with that injury and after not featuring against Wolves at the weekend, could miss another six matches. A return after the next international break is expected for the former Aston Villa man.

“His ankle swelled up due to a tackle against Leeds,” Howe said last week, “and I think he’ll be missing until the next international break.”

Estimated return date = Brighton and Hove Albion (a) - 18/10/25

Anthony Gordon - suspension

Gordon served the second game of a three-match domestic ban against Wolves next weekend. Gordon was shown a red card against Liverpool and sat out their goalless draw at Elland Road before the international break as well as Saturday’s win over Vitor Pereira’s side.

Because domestic bans do not carry over into European competition, Gordon will be able to play against Barcelona on Thursday night, but will then have to miss their trip to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday as he serves the final game of his ban. His first Premier League match after suspension will come against Arsenal at the end of the month.

Gordon will be eligible to face Bradford City in the Carabao Cup next week, however, as Newcastle United’s defence of that trophy gets underway.

Estimated return date = Barcelona (h) - 18/09/25

Estimated Premier League return date = Arsenal (h) - 28/09/25