Newcastle United star ruled out for another month as Anthony Gordon given 11-day recovery boost
Four players are expected to miss Newcastle’s match against Brentford at St James’ Park next Wednesday (7:45pm kick-off). It will mark The Magpies’ first match since their historic Carabao Cup win at Wembley Stadium on March 16.
Newcastle were without Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles and Anthony Gordon for the match and the quartet will remain out following the international break.
Botman, Lascelles and Gordon were at Wembley Stadium for the trophy lift, while Hall had to watch the final remotely having only just undergone surgery on his foot.
Anthony Gordon suffers fresh injury blow
Gordon was set to miss Newcastle’s match against Brentford due to suspension but is now an injury doubt for the upcoming games after picking up a hip injury while on international duty with England. Although the injury is not thought to be serious, it was enough to see him leave the England camp.
England boss Thomas Tuchel said: “He left camp. He has a huge bruise around the hip region and was it so painful he couldn't even walk properly. He needs some time to heal and to get better. That's why he left camp. It’s a shame because he had a good chance to start, and I'm sad that he is now out.
"He was so happy to play and get some minutes for us. He had a red card, then he got sick - he came a bit late into camp - and gets his minutes and gets straightaway injured. I’m sad for him but we cannot change it, and I think he still needs a couple of days rest, so he's with his family now to get the rest and we find other solutions."
Gordon has 11 days to recover and make himself available for Newcastle’s trip to Leicester City which will mark the end of his suspension.
Sven Botman making good progress for Newcastle United
Botman was initially thought to be close to a return from a knee injury ahead of the Carabao Cup final but instead had surgery and was ruled out for eight weeks, according to head coach Eddie Howe.
Although Botman’s injury history would suggest taking any positive updates with some caution, the defender is understood to be making good progress on his return from injury. The 25-year-old could be seen limping onto the pitch at Wembley to celebrate Newcastle’s cup win earlier this month.
As per i News, Botman is on target to return before the original eight-week prognosis for his injury layoff. That would put his return date around the end of April - roughly a month away.
Jamaal Lascelles on course to return before the end of the season for Newcastle United
Although Hall is set to miss the rest of the season for Newcastle, Lascelles could still feature before the campaign is over. The 31-year-old has been sidelined for a year with an ACL injury but has since returned to light training and is aiming to be back in action within the next month or so.
The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and facing an uncertain future so will be determined to prove his fitness and get back playing before the summer.
