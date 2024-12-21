Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will be without Joelinton at Ipswich Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian is suspended for the match at Portman Road after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the Premier League during last weekend’s 4-0 win over Leicester City. Joelinton may have ended up missing the match anyway as he was taken to hospital with a facial injury picked up during the 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Brentford on Wednesday night.

"He's okay,” Howe explained. “A little battered and bruised, he's had a few stitches around his ear which is quite delicate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had a cut mouth so him not being available this weekend is probably a good thing. It allows him to rest and be fully fit next week."

Joelinton is likely to return to the side against Aston Villa on Boxing Day. The Magpies then travel to Manchester United in their final match of 2024.

Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Callum Wilson will also miss Saturday’s match due to injury.

Providing a fitness update on his squad, Howe said: “There are some tired bodies but we're refreshingly energetic because the results have been good and that does change how you feel about your body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll speak to the players [on Friday] and make an assessment on where everyone is and try and prepare a team for the game.”

Newcastle head into the game sitting 12th in the Premier League table while Ipswich are 18th and without a home win since being promoted back to the Premier League. But The Magpies could climb as high as sixth should they win and other results go in their favour.