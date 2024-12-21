Newcastle United injury update as key man ruled out v Ipswich - set to return ahead of Aston Villa & Man Utd
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Brazilian is suspended for the match at Portman Road after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the Premier League during last weekend’s 4-0 win over Leicester City. Joelinton may have ended up missing the match anyway as he was taken to hospital with a facial injury picked up during the 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Brentford on Wednesday night.
"He's okay,” Howe explained. “A little battered and bruised, he's had a few stitches around his ear which is quite delicate.
"He had a cut mouth so him not being available this weekend is probably a good thing. It allows him to rest and be fully fit next week."
Joelinton is likely to return to the side against Aston Villa on Boxing Day. The Magpies then travel to Manchester United in their final match of 2024.
Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Callum Wilson will also miss Saturday’s match due to injury.
Providing a fitness update on his squad, Howe said: “There are some tired bodies but we're refreshingly energetic because the results have been good and that does change how you feel about your body.
“We'll speak to the players [on Friday] and make an assessment on where everyone is and try and prepare a team for the game.”
Newcastle head into the game sitting 12th in the Premier League table while Ipswich are 18th and without a home win since being promoted back to the Premier League. But The Magpies could climb as high as sixth should they win and other results go in their favour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.