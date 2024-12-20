Newcastle United will be without Joelinton at Ipswich Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off) as several players remain at risk of a Premier League ban.

Joelinton was shown his fifth booking of the Premier League season in the 4-0 win over Leicester City at St James’ Park last weekend and will miss the trip to Portman Road as a result. Sandro Tonali and Fabian Schar are also at risk of a ban having picked up four bookings already in the Premier League this season.

They must avoid a booking in the upcoming matches against Ipswich, Aston Villa and Manchester United in order to escape a ban. Premier League rules state that any player who accumulates five bookings inside the opening 19 Premier League matches must serve a one-match ban.

Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Hall are two bookings away from a ban while Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Lloyd Kelly and Nick Pope are on two bookings and would have to be booked in all three remaining matches in 2024 in order to be banned. Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon have been booked once this season and cannot accumulate enough bookings in the remaining matches before the 19 game threshold passes in order to be suspended.

Dan Burn has already served such a suspension, meaning his booking threshold moves to 10 yellow cards and 32 matches. Should a player accumulate 10 bookings, they will be banned for two matches.

Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban but no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.

While Newcastle will be without Joelinton on Saturday, Ipswich will be without top scorer Liam Delap after he was shown his fifth booking of the season after the full-time whistle in the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday.

Delap has scored six times in 16 appearances for Ipswich so far this season following his £20million arrival from Manchester City. But he was booked as tempers flared after the full-time whistle in a match where The Tractor Boys grabbed a stoppage-time winner.

There was some confusion surrounding Delap’s booking but it has since been confirmed by the Premier League that the striker was booked and will miss Newcastle as a result.