Sheffield United will channel inspiration from Newcastle United as they head to Wembley to face Sunderland in the Championship play-off final.

Sunderland’s dramatic last-gasp win against Coventry City on Tuesday night ensured that they would be Sheffield United’s opponents in next weekend’s Championship play-off final. The Blades, meanwhile, comprehensively defeated Bristol City 6-0 over two legs of football to book their place at Wembley.

Billed as the ‘most lucrative game in football’, the Championship play-off final is always a huge game and events in the capital next weekend will be watched eagerly from all parts of the north east. Sunderland have been out of the Premier League for almost a decade, with their last top-flight season coming back in 2016/17.

Newcastle United were in the Championship that year, meaning the last Tyne-Wear top-flight derby took place over nine years ago. Of course, the two sides met in last season’s FA Cup at the Stadium of Light as Eddie Howe’s side ran out 3-0 winners over a Black Cats side managed by Michael Beale.

The debate of whether Newcastle United fans want Sunderland back in the Premier League has raged on social media ever since Dan Ballard’s header smashed off the bar and over the line. And that debate will likely continue until the final whistle is blown on Saturday 24 May when fans will know if they have to again prepare for two derby matches.

Chris Wilder to channel Newcastle United heroics

Of course, standing in Sunderland’s way are Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United. The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last season but responded in the perfect way and were by far the third best side in the Championship this season behind Leeds United and Burnley, both of whom registered 100 points and secured automatic promotion.

Success in the play-offs, though, is somewhat of an alien concept to the Bramall Lane faithful, having failed to secure promotion in any of their last eight play-off campaigns. Their record at Wembley isn’t any better, having lost on their last seven visits to the home of football.

However, Wilder has faith that his side can right those wrongs and, as he explained before their play-off campaign got underway, that he will channel the successes of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup triumph to inspire his team to create a new slice of history of their own.

“There’ll be a time to put that record to bed and hopefully the time is this season. As a perfect example, everyone thought Newcastle would get turned over in the Carabao Cup but they had a day and a night to remember. It will happen.

“Sheffield United will win play-off semi-finals and will win a play-off final. And it’s about time that they did it.”

Sunderland, meanwhile, ended their own Wembley hoodoo with a win in the Papa John’s Trophy final back in 2021 against Tranmere Rovers. Then a year later and under the guidance of Alex Neil, they defeated Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley to seal a place in the Championship - a division they have spent three seasons in.