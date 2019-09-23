Newcastle United 'interested' in Champions League striker – but face Premier League competition for RB Leipzig frontman
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a move for Denmark international Yussuf Poulsen – but face competition from Premier League rivals Everton.
The Toffees have ran extensive checks on the towering frontman in recent weeks as Marco Silva looks to arrest the decline at Goodison Park.
But, according to the Express, Newcastle have a “long-standing interest” in the player.
The report states: “Poulsen, 25, has emerged from the shadow of Timo Werner. He has earned a reputation in Germany as a 6ft 4in battering ram and Leipzig know that they could be battling to keep hold of him. Poulsen could offer Silva something completely different to his other frontmen which is why more checks are being made over the next few weeks. But they could face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, who also have a long-standing interest in him.”
Newcastle have Andy Carroll and Joelinton as striker options, with Dwight Gayle out injured.