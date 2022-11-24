Newcastle United ‘interested’ in defender with move for free agent ruled out.

Newcastle United will be itching to return from the World Cup break. They have enjoyed themselves this season in the Premier League and sit 3rd in the table.

The Toon Army beat Chelsea 1-0 in their last league game. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Left-back eyed

Newcastle are reportedly ‘interested’ in Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa, according to a report by German news outlet Bild. The 24-year-old is currently away in Qatar with Croatia and played yesterday as his country drew 0-0 with Morocco in their opening game of the tournament yesterday.

He has been playing his football in the Germany since 2018 and has made 96 appearances for his current club since joining from Dynamo Zagreb. The full-back helped the Bundesliga outfit win promotion from the second tier back in 2020 under former boss Pellegrino Matarazzo.

No Ronaldo move

Eddie Howe’s side are ‘not’ in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter (see tweet below). The Portugal international is a free agent following his departure from Manchester United after his explosive Piers Morgan interview.

The 37-year-old has been linked with a switch to the North East as he weighs up his next move in the game. However, Romano has poured cold water on the speculation for now.