Newcastle United have four players remaining at the World Cup after Fabian Schar’s Switzerland were knocked out yesterday. The Swiss suffered a 6-1 defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of this weekend’s quarter-finals.

Bruno Guimaraes will now face Croatia on Friday but is yet to make his first start of the campaign for Brazil. Meanwhile, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier will be part of the squad that takes on France - with the latter the most likely to start the game if Gareth Southgate opts to play five at the back. The Magpies full-back could play on the right flank if Kyle Walker is asked to play alongside Harry Maguire and John Stones at the back.

Here is the latest transfer news...

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB 'PULL OUT' OF RACE FOR LEEDS UTD STARLET

Newcastle United are reportedly out of the race to sign Leeds United defender Cody Drameh as they look to sign West Ham's Harrison Ashby instead. However, Drameh still looks likely to leave Elland Road in the near future. (ExWHUemployee)

NEWCASTLE UTD WERE 'INTERESTED' IN WORLD CUP STAR

Newcastle United were one of a number of clubs targeting Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in the summer. The 21-year-old replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's starting line-up vs Switzerland last night and netted a hat-trick. (Fabrizio Romano)

LIVERPOOL TARGET TO BE 'OFFERED' NEW CONTRACT

Valencia are set to open contract talks with midfielder Yunus Musah to fend off interest from Liverpool. The US international's current deal expires in 2026 and contains a €100m release clause. (Liverpool Echo)

ASTON VILLA 'COULD' SIGN LEICESTER CITY ACE

Aston Villa are set to be offered the chance to sign Jannik Vestegaard from Leicester City as they continue their hunt for a new centre-back. The defender is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season. (Football Insider)

WEST HAM 'JOIN' RACE FOR SWISS INTERNATIONAL

West Ham are reportedly targeting Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow after a positive World Cup campaign. Aston Villa, Arsrenal, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are also keen on the 25-year-old. (Blick)

UNAI EMERY 'LEADING' CHASE FOR ARSENAL TARGET

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing wantaway forward Joao Felix, however Unai Emery's Aston Villa are now said to be 'well-positioned' to sign the Atletico Madrid star. The Gunners are eager to bolster their attack with Gabriel Jesus sidelined for a number of months. (Marca)

MAGPIES 'MONITORING' BRIGHTON BREAKTHROUGH STAR

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. A number of clubs are targeting the 21-year-old after a brilliant start to the Premier League campaign. (Fabrizio Romano)

DENZEL DUMFRIES PRICE TAG REVEALED AMID MAN UTD INTEREST

Inter Milan have reportedly slapped a £43m price tag on Denzel Dumfries as they look to deter any potential suitors in January. Manchester United are said to be keen on signing the Dutchman. (Calciomercato)