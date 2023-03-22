News you can trust since 1849
£15m Newcastle outcast set for rare appearance as 31y/o Steve Bruce signing gets nod - international photos

Newcastle United have had nine players and two loan players called-up for international duty this month.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:32 GMT

Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope were selected in Gareth Southgate’s England squad but Pope has withdrawn due to a minor injury. Defender Sven Botman could earn his first Netherlands cap after being called-up to the senior squad for the first time.

The 23-year-old was named in the Dutch preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup but didn’t make the final cut. Alexander Isak returns to the Sweden squad for the first time since picking up a serious thigh injury back in September that would ultimately keep him out of competitive action until January.

Loan players Garang Kuol and Jeff Hendrick have been called-up to the Australia and Republic of Ireland squads respectively while there are also several youngsters who have received international recognition this month.

There have also been several players snubbed with Fabian Schar out of the Switzerland squad and both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton not included in the Brazil squad. Miguel Almiron also missed out on Paraguay duty after picking up a training ground injury.

Here is Newcastle’s full list of internationals...

Euro 2024 Qualifiers | 23/03: Italy (A). 26/03: Ukraine (H)

1. Kieran Trippier - England

Euro 2024 Qualifiers | 23/03: Italy (A). 26/03: Ukraine (H) Photo: OLI SCARFF

Pope withdrew from the England squad due to a minor injury.

2. Nick Pope - England (withdrawn)

Pope withdrew from the England squad due to a minor injury. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Euro 2024 Qualifiers | 24/03: France (A). 27/03: Gibraltar (H)

3. Sven Botman - Netherlands

Euro 2024 Qualifiers | 24/03: France (A). 27/03: Gibraltar (H) Photo: OLI SCARFF

Euro 2024 Qualifiers | 24/03: Belgium (H). 27/03: Azerbaijan (H)

4. Alexander Isak - Sweden

Euro 2024 Qualifiers | 24/03: Belgium (H). 27/03: Azerbaijan (H) Photo: Laurence Griffiths

