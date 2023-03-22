Newcastle United have had nine players and two loan players called-up for international duty this month.

Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope were selected in Gareth Southgate’s England squad but Pope has withdrawn due to a minor injury. Defender Sven Botman could earn his first Netherlands cap after being called-up to the senior squad for the first time.

The 23-year-old was named in the Dutch preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup but didn’t make the final cut. Alexander Isak returns to the Sweden squad for the first time since picking up a serious thigh injury back in September that would ultimately keep him out of competitive action until January.

Loan players Garang Kuol and Jeff Hendrick have been called-up to the Australia and Republic of Ireland squads respectively while there are also several youngsters who have received international recognition this month.

There have also been several players snubbed with Fabian Schar out of the Switzerland squad and both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton not included in the Brazil squad. Miguel Almiron also missed out on Paraguay duty after picking up a training ground injury.

Here is Newcastle’s full list of internationals...

1 . Kieran Trippier - England Euro 2024 Qualifiers | 23/03: Italy (A). 26/03: Ukraine (H) Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2 . Nick Pope - England (withdrawn) Pope withdrew from the England squad due to a minor injury. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3 . Sven Botman - Netherlands Euro 2024 Qualifiers | 24/03: France (A). 27/03: Gibraltar (H) Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

4 . Alexander Isak - Sweden Euro 2024 Qualifiers | 24/03: Belgium (H). 27/03: Azerbaijan (H) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales