Newcastle United players have had mixed fortunes whilst on international duty over the last week or so.

Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali have headlined Newcastle United’s international representatives this month, with both players enduring difficult times on the pitch and major upheaval off it. Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon have both been away with England, whilst a clutch of other players are currently warming-up for this summer’s youth European Championship.

Here, we take a look at the fortunes of some of Newcastle United's international representatives whilst away with their respective countries.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes started as Brazil and Ecuador played out a goalless draw in Guayaquil. That point could prove vital in ensuring Brazil’s qualification for next summer’s World Cup.

It also marked Carlo Ancelotti’s first match as Brazil manager. Guimaraes will be keen to impress the former Real Madrid man and earn his spot in future squads.

Brazil’s international period concludes with a clash against Paraguay this week in a match that could see Guimaraes reunited with former Magpies teammate Miguel Almiron.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali played 90 minutes as Italy were beaten 3-0 by Norway on Friday night. The midfielder did not enjoy the best of nights in Oslo - and will now have to impress a new manager following Luciano Spaletti’s shock sacking.

Spaletti revealed that he had been relieved of his duties as manager during a press conference previewing Italy’s game against Moldova tonight. Tonali will be keen to impress and help Italy record their first points of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Dan Burn/Anthony Gordon

England were victorious against Andorra on Saturday, but a lacklustre game saw them narrowly overcome their opponents in Barcelona. Burn started for the second time under Thomas Tuchel, whilst Gordon was a late substitute and unable to trouble the scorers.

The Three Lions will be hoping for a much improved performance when they face Senegal in a friendly match on Tuesday night. That game will be played at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

Antonio Cordero

Newcastle United’s newest signing is currently with Spain Under-19’s as they prepare for this summer’s U19 European Championship. Cordero netted as Spain drew against USA in a friendly match in Benidorm.

Lewis Miley will represent England in that tournament. Spain and England are not in the same group, but could meet in the semi-final or final if both progress that far.

Martin Dubravka

Dubravka endured a hugely disappointing outing in Crete as Slovakia were hammered 4-1 by Greece on Saturday. Dubravka was beaten three times in the second half as Greece ran-out comfortable winners with club teammate Odysseas Vlachodimos an unused substitute for the hosts.

William Osula/TIno Livramento

Osula and Livramento will represent Denmark and England Under-21’s at this summer’s U21 European Championship. The Danes face Ukraine, Netherlands and Finland in their group whilst England, managed by Lee Carsley and aiming to retain the title they won in 2023, face Czechia, Slovenia and Germany.

Both countries get their tournaments underway on Thursday 12 June before playing on Sunday 15 June and then again on Wednesday 18 June to conclude their respective group stages.

Alex Murphy

Murphy played 90 minutes but couldn’t prevent Republic of Ireland Under-21’s from falling to defeat against Croatia out in Zagreb. Murphy will remain in Zagreb as his side face Qatar there on Tuesday.