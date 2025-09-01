General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to announce further deadline day departures after Alexander Isak’s imminent transfer to Liverpool.

Newcastle have agreed a £130million deal with Liverpool for the striker to bring an end to a transfer saga that has dominated the summer window.

Isak is set to complete his medical and finalise his move to Liverpool on Monday, becoming the Premier League’s most expensive player of all time in the process.

It comes after Isak went on strike and refused to play for Newcastle amid the transfer interest. The situation forced The Magpies into a reluctant sale though they have made a considerable profit on a player they broke their transfer record to sign for £63million back in 2022.

The Magpies have since broken that record with the signing of Nick Woltemade for £65million and are pushing to sign another striker. But there are also some low-key exits that could follow Isak out of Newcastle on deadline day.

Newcastle United open to striker departure

As reported by The Gazette, Newcastle are keeping their options open regarding William Osula.

The 22-year-old started his first Premier League game for Newcastle at Leeds United on Saturday. But Eddie Howe has stressed Osula’s need for regular first-team football and is unable to guarantee him it as an emergency striker on Tyneside.

Should Newcastle sign a striker on deadline day, Osula would be made available for any interested club.

There is Bundesliga and Premier League interest in the striker, though nothing concrete has materialised at this stage.

But there are some exits that will be confirmed on deadline day.

Newcastle United set to confirm loan exits

Deadline day is always good value for a few low-key loan exits and this one will be no different for Newcastle.

18-year-old winger Trevan Sanusi, who made his competitive debut for Newcastle in the FA Cup back in January, is set for a loan move to France.

Several other loan moves at Under-21s level are likely to be approved.

At first-team level (sort of), Harrison Ashby is set to leave the club once again for a Championship loan move.

Ashby joined Newcastle from West Ham United in January 2023 but is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the club. The 23-year-old has not made the bench for any of Newcastle’s opening three Premier League matches and spent the previous two seasons on loan at Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City, respectively.