Newcastle United issue Allan Saint-Maximin injury update as Javier Manquillo returns to training

Javier Manquillo’s in the frame to start against Brentford – but time’s running out for Allan Saint-Maximin.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 8:51 am

Manquillo – who missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United with an ankle injury – is back in training at Newcastle United head of Saturday’s game at the Brentford Community Stadium.

However, Saint-Maximin is yet to return to training, having missed the fixture at the London Stadium with a calf injury, though the club say they are “hopeful” he will be fit. The winger has this week posted video clips of himself, a full United kit, training in a gym away from the club’s training ground.

There’s better news on Ryan Fraser for head coach Eddie Howe. Fraser was forced off against West Ham with what Howe described as a “sore hamstring”, but the winger, like Manquillo, trained yesterday.

Newcastle, unbeaten in six games, would climb above 14th-placed Brentford with a win.

Javier Manquillo leaves the field against Aston Villa.

