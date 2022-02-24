Newcastle United issue Allan Saint-Maximin injury update as Javier Manquillo returns to training

Manquillo – who missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United with an ankle injury – is back in training at Newcastle United head of Saturday’s game at the Brentford Community Stadium.

There’s better news on Ryan Fraser for head coach Eddie Howe. Fraser was forced off against West Ham with what Howe described as a “sore hamstring”, but the winger, like Manquillo, trained yesterday.

Newcastle, unbeaten in six games, would climb above 14th-placed Brentford with a win.

Javier Manquillo leaves the field against Aston Villa.