Wilson, sidelined since December, issued an update ahead of Newcastle United's visit to the Etihad Stadium.

And the club has confirmed that the striker and defender Trippier, out since mid-February, are back in “full training”.

A statement read: “Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are both back in full training ahead of Sunday's visit to Premier League champions Manchester City.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson has recovered from an Achilles/calf injury, while Trippier has had foot surgery.