Newcastle United issue Callum Wilson injury update
Callum Wilson has taken another step forward as he pushes to make his Newcastle United comeback.
The striker, signed from Bournemouth for £20million last year, has been sidelined with a thigh injury since late August.
Saturday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux will come too soon for Wilson. However, the club today revealed that the 29-year-old had returned to “light training”.
Wilson, it’s hoped, will be available after the forthcoming international break for the October 17 home game against Tottenham Hotspur.
Speaking last week, head coach Steve Bruce said: "If I’m going to be brutally honest, I would think after the international break would be the return of most, maybe next week would be too early. We’ll see where we are next weekend. It's a frustrating time for us, in that respect. It’s difficult enough. However, when you’re without five or six of your big players, it becomes even more difficult.”