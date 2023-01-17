News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United issue Carabao Cup semi-final ticket update

The first tickets for second leg of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton will go on sale today.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Season-ticket holders can buy their own seats for the January 31 tie at St James’s Park online from 10am.

Members buy tickets – and season-ticket holders can buy alternative seats – from January 23.

Newcastle United fans before the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.
A general sale of the remaining tickets will open on January 24, with a maximum of one ticket per supporter number.

Tickets are priced £20 for adults and £10 for concessions.

