Newcastle United issue Carabao Cup semi-final ticket update
The first tickets for second leg of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton will go on sale today.
Season-ticket holders can buy their own seats for the January 31 tie at St James’s Park online from 10am.
Members buy tickets – and season-ticket holders can buy alternative seats – from January 23.
A general sale of the remaining tickets will open on January 24, with a maximum of one ticket per supporter number.
Tickets are priced £20 for adults and £10 for concessions.