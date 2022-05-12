Newcastle United issue injury update on Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey and Ryan Fraser ahead of Arsenal game

Newcastle United take on Mikel Arteta’s side on Monday night in what is their final Premier League home game of the season. Howe will again be without former Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock (knee), who will not play again this season along with Jonjo Shelvey (calf).

Federico Fernandez (Achilles) will also miss the game, but Ryan Fraser is back in training after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Head coach Howe said: "Jonjo, I think, has quite a serious calf injury, similar to the one he sustained at the start of this season, so, yeah, he’ll be out for a period of time. We expect him back for the start of pre-season with no problems, and it’ll be the same for Joe Willock.

"He’s had an issue with a tendon in his knee for a while. We thought we’d solved the problem, but it’s come back. He needs a period of rest. He’s had a couple of injections in his knee, and we anticipate he’ll be fine for pre-season.

"Feddy Fernandez has had a slight Achilles problem. Apart from that, I think we’re OK. Ryan’s returned to training, which is great to see. Fingers crossed, he’s fine.”

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier made their long-awaited returns from their respective Achilles and foot problems in last weekend’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League and safe from the threat of relegation with two games left to play.