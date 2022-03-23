Lewis and Hayden, facing a Football Association improper conduct charge over a social media post, were left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad when the January transfer window closed as they had groin and knee problems respectively.

Both had surgery, and they travelled to the United Arab Emirates with Ciaran Clark, also left out of the club’s squad, during a 16-day gap between Premier League fixtures.

"Jamal's had a long-standing groin problem, and I was really pleased to see him operated on,” said Howe. “We hope that that's fixed his long-standing problem, and he will, again, be OK in a relatively short period of time to return to training with us.

"And Isaac's been working after having a serious knee injury, again, one he'd played with for a long period of time. Touch wood, he'll be back training soon."

