Newcastle United issue Jonjo Shelvey injury update

Jonjo Shevey is facing a spell on the sidelines at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 7:00 am

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat to Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

And United head coach Eddie Howe issued an update on Shelvey after last night’s 1-0 win over Atalanta at St James’s Park.

“Jonjo won’t be involved (against Athletic Bilbao today),” said Howe. “We’re waiting on some scan results, a couple of opinions, on his hamstring injury. It looks like there’s some nerve damage. We’re waiting to see the extent of the damage to the hamstring, if there is any at all.”

Meanwhile, Chris Wood was on target against Atalanta from the penalty spot. Reflecting on the game, Howe said: “Very pleased with tonight. I thought it was a high-quality game. We picked our opponents for a really tough test. We didn’t want easy wins, really. For me, pre-season’s about testing the players to the maximum of our abilities.”

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.
