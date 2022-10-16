Allan Saint-Maximin suffers Newcastle United injury 'setback' ahead of Manchester United game
Allan Saint-Maximin has suffered an injury “setback” – and is out of the Manchester United game.
Saint-Maximin made his comeback from a hamstring problem off the bench last weekend.
However, the Daily Mail report that the winger will miss the club’s visit to Old Trafford – and next week’s fixtures against Everton and Aston Villa.
Eddie Howe didn’t mention any fresh injury concerns when he spoke to the media on Friday.
Asked if Saint-Maximin was a contender to start, United’s head coach said: “He’s in contention, yeah.”