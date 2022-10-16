News you can trust since 1849
Allan Saint-Maximin suffers Newcastle United injury 'setback' ahead of Manchester United game

Allan Saint-Maximin has suffered an injury “setback” – and is out of the Manchester United game.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Saint-Maximin made his comeback from a hamstring problem off the bench last weekend.

However, the Daily Mail report that the winger will miss the club’s visit to Old Trafford – and next week’s fixtures against Everton and Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe didn’t mention any fresh injury concerns when he spoke to the media on Friday.

Asked if Saint-Maximin was a contender to start, United’s head coach said: “He’s in contention, yeah.”

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
