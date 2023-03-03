News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United issue massive Bruno Guimaraes injury update ahead of Manchester City game

Eddie Howe’s issued a an injury update on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Guimaraes was forced off with a twisted ankle in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley.

Read More
Newcastle United confirm new board appointments after surprise Majed Al Sorour u...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Howe has spoken about his fitness ahead of tomorrow’s game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Most Popular

"Bruno’s fine,” said United’s head coach. “It was short-term pain, but nothing that has impacted his training week.”

Howe reported no other injury concerns ahead of the City game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes gestures to fans at Wembley.
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes gestures to fans at Wembley.
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes gestures to fans at Wembley.
Eddie HoweManchester CityManchester UnitedWembley