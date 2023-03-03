Newcastle United issue massive Bruno Guimaraes injury update ahead of Manchester City game
Eddie Howe’s issued a an injury update on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
Guimaraes was forced off with a twisted ankle in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley.
And Howe has spoken about his fitness ahead of tomorrow’s game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
"Bruno’s fine,” said United’s head coach. “It was short-term pain, but nothing that has impacted his training week.”
Howe reported no other injury concerns ahead of the City game.