The club has distributed it’s 32,761-seat allocation for the February 26 final at Wembley. Season-ticket holders, members and fans with a purchase history were invited to apply in a series of priority windows based on loyalty.

A “very small allocation” was held back for the last two windows, and the Newcastle United Supporters Trust has today issued its members with the response it received from the club after “seeking additional clarification of the process” for the distribution of tickets.

The club wrote: "We appreciate that every Newcastle United supporter wants to be there to support the team at Wembley and we offer our sincere apologies to anyone who has been left disappointed.

“Unfortunately, demand has greatly outstripped the supply of tickets we have been allocated for the Carabao Cup Final and we are unable to obtain more.

"With this in mind, we considered our options around ticket sales very carefully and worked hard to ensure tickets were made available to supporters in as fair and equitable a way as possible.

“Accordingly, we established a set of priority periods based on eligibility criteria – heavily weighted towards season ticket holder status, number of loyalty points and Carabao Cup ticket purchasing history during the current 2022/23 season.

Newcastle United have issued a Wembley ticket update.

“97% of the tickets available within the priority periods have been purchased by current season ticket holders, with a very small allocation made available to members and supporters with a purchase history in the Carabao Cup. This is in line with our on-sale policy throughout previous rounds of the competition.

"In addition, a small allocation has been allocated to our hard-working full-time staff, our players and coaches’ families, our owners and our official partners at a ratio that benchmarks favourably in comparison to other clubs that have reached domestic cup finals in recent years.

"We appreciate this will be little consolation to any supporter who has missed out, but we hope the above information is helpful in understanding how tickets have been allocated.