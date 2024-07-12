Newcastle United issue official Adidas statement after £30m deal agreed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have confirmed that the first-team will be travelling to Germany for a pre-season training camp at Adidas Headquarters.

The Magpies will travel to Herzogenaurach near Nuremberg for a training camp from July 15 to July 20.

A club statement confirmed: “Eddie Howe's squad will train and stay at the purpose-built 'Adidas HomeGround' facility on site in rural Bavaria, which was used exclusively by the German national team throughout UEFA Euro 2024 this summer.

“HomeGround was devised and fine-tuned by Adidas alongside the German federation, DFB, to be an ideal team training base. Located 22km from Nuremberg Airport, it forms part of a hugely impressive campus that is home to almost 5,000 Adidas employees.

“The invitation extended to Newcastle United by Adidas follows the highly-anticipated reunion between the club and the global sportswear brand this summer, with Adidas becoming the club’s official kit partner on a multi-year deal.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "We are very much looking forward to visiting Adidas and to training at such an outstanding facility. HomeGround looks very impressive, and it includes everything we need to maximise the players' preparations.

"The site will be a home away from home for us during a key period, and I'd like to thank Adidas for extending their kind invitation to us."

Darren Eales, Newcastle chief executive, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Adidas once again. HomeGround is just another example of the brand's commitment to excellence and it demonstrates just how much Adidas understands team performance in all that it does.

“I'd like to extend my thanks to our colleagues and friends at Adidas for inviting the club to spend time with them. HomeGround is a world-class facility for our players and staff to utilise, and we look forward to strengthening our bond with Adidas during our time in Germany.”

This comes after Newcastle and Adidas agreed a club-record kit deal ahead of the 2024-25 season. The manufacturing partnership is understood to be worth upwards of £30million per-season.

Following the trip to Germany, Newcastle will face Hull City a the MKM Stadium on Saturday, July 27 (2pm kick-off BST). The following day, The Magpies’ squad will fly to Japan where they will face Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium on Wednesday, July 31 (7:30pm kick-off JST) and Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday, August 3 (7pm kick-off JST).

Newcastle will also host the Sela Weekender at St James’ Park as they face Girona on Friday, August 9 (7:30pm kick-off BST) and Stade Brestois on Saturday, August 10 (4pm kick-off BST).

Newcastle will also play a behind-closed-doors friendly at Burnley’s training ground during pre-season with an official time and date yet to be confirmed. The club are also exploring the possibility of playing a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Adidas Headquarters next week.

Midfielder Sandro Tonali is understood to be able to play in training ground matches as he serves the final month of his 10-month betting ban which officially ends on August 29.

The 2024-25 Premier League season will start for Newcastle against Southampton at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 17 (3pm kick-off BST).