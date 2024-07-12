Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have revealed they will take on Newcastle United in a pre-season game ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Clarets have recently announced that former Magpies player Scott Parker will be the man to take over from Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor following the Belgian’s move to Bayern Munich. Parker will be tasked with getting Burnley back into the top-flight following their bitterly disappointing season and relegation last term.

The former Fulham and Bournemouth manager will begin preparing his side for that goal and will do so with a number of behind closed doors games at their training ground. One of these games will be against Newcastle United as Eddie Howe’s side aim to improve on their 7th place finish last campaign.

The Magpies defeated Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor in May in a result that left the Clarets on the precipice of relegation. No date for this match have been released, but with the Magpies set to face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday 27 July before jetting off to Japan, there is a limited period of time for this game to be played.

Burnley have also revealed they will play Scottish sides Celtic and Hearts in behind closed doors training games, as well as Barnsley and Spanish outfit Leganes before they embark on a pre-season training camp in Spain. Burnley’s first match in the Championship sees them take on fellow relegated side Luton Town on Monday 12 August in a match that will show how each team are shaping up to attack promotion.