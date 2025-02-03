'Done deal' - Newcastle United issue official deadline day statement after £30m transfer boost

Newcastle United have confirmed the loan departure of Lloyd Kelly to Juventus.

Kelly was a late substitute for Newcastle during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Fulham at St James’ Park before it emerged Juventus had made a fresh offer to sign the defender. The Serie A side had an initial loan proposal turned down by The Magpies earlier in the transfer window.

But a second loan offer, which included a £20million obligation to buy Kelly at the end of the season, proved too good to turn down. Kelly travelled to Turin on Sunday to complete his medical and finalise the deal.

A wait for a work permit delayed a formal announcement but now the deal has been confirmed.

In an official statement, Newcastle wrote: “Lloyd Kelly has completed a loan move to Italian Serie A side Juventus, subject to international clearance.

“Juventus have an obligation to make the transfer permanent this summer for an undisclosed fee. The defender, who arrived at St. James’ Park from AFC Bournemouth at the end of his Cherries contract in summer 2024, has made seven starts for the Magpies in all competitions this season, with a further seven substitute appearances.

Newcastle United thanks Lloyd for his efforts and wishes him well in Turin.”

Kelly is Newcastle’s second major departure this month after Miguel Almiron joined Atlanta United for £10million last week. The club have also agreed loan exits for Isaac Hayden (Portsmouth), Alex Murphy (Bolton Wanderers), Charlie McArthur (Carlisle United) and Travis Hernes (Aalborg BK) this month.

