Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe was quick to shut down one potential transfer exit before Thursday's deadline.

In Monday's pre-match press conference, Howe was asked by Sky Sports whether Celtic had made an enquiry for left-back Matt Targett. The defender hasn't featured for Newcastle since November due to a hamstring injury and has started just three matches this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe shook his head before responding: "No, incorrect, you're way off. Matt is injured and has still got some way to go in his injury. He's also a big part of what we're doing here."

Howe then laughed: "I think you're making things up, to be honest!"

Targett joined Newcastle on loan from Aston Villa two years ago in a deal that was later made permanent for £15million ahead of the 2022-23 season. While Targett played a key role in helping The Magpies avoid relegation in his first half-season at St James' Park, he has played more of a peripheral role since with Dan Burn regularly being deployed in the left-back position instead.

Since signing for the club permanently, the 28-year-old has started just seven Premier League matches. He started 16 out of 17 matches during his loan spell at Newcastle with the only game he missed against Aston Villa, his parent club at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad