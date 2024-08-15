Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have finally confirmed Sandro Tonali’s official return date from his 10-month betting ban - though uncertainty remains.

Newcastle have received confirmation from Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC) that Tonali’s ban runs up to and including August 27, allowing him to return to action from August 28.

But when Tonali will return is not quite clear just yet as Newcastle have a Carabao Cup second round match at Nottingham Forest that week which could be scheduled for either Tuesday or Wednesday evening. Tonali would be ineligible to feature should the game be played on Tuesday but would be allowed if scheduled for Wednesday.

The fixture is likely to be played on Wednesday due to Newcastle playing away at Bournemouth on the Sunday beforehand.

Tonali’s first Premier League match back will be Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on September 1.

A club statement confirmed: “Newcastle United can announce that Sandro Tonali will return to selection on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 following the conclusion of his ten-month ban from competitive football.

“The club has received formal confirmation from the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC) that the player’s sporting sanction will run up to and including Tuesday, August 27.

“The Magpies will travel to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup second round during the week commencing Monday, August 26 (fixture date and time TBC), before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at St. James’ Park on Sunday, September 1 (kick-off 1:30pm BST).”

This comes after there was confusion over Tonali’s exact return date. An initial statement published by the club last year listed Tonali’s return date as August 27, 2024 which would have allowed him to play in the Carabao Cup second-round matches.

But an official document published by the Football Association earlier this year listed Tonali’s return date as August 29 rather than August 27. The club later confirmed they would be adhering to the August 29 return date unless told otherwise.

Now, they have received official confirmation that Tonali’s return date is actually August 28.

Tonali has been banned from football since October 2023 but has been able to continue training with the Newcastle first team. He will miss Newcastle’s opening two Premier League fixtures against Southampton and AFC Bournemouth before being available to return against Spurs.