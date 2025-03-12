Newcastle United fans are preparing for another trip to Wembley on Sunday as the Magpies take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side are just potentially 90 minutes away from immortality, but face a stiff test against a Liverpool side that will be reeling from their Champions League exit to PSG on Tuesday night. Newcastle United, meanwhile, will head to Wembley on the back of a win against West Ham and with hope that this weekend can finally be their moment and time to end almost seven decades of pain.

For the 31,939 Newcastle United fans at Wembley this weekend, they have the opportunity to witness history but know they have a big role to play in helping their side over the line. A raucous atmosphere is required from the West End of Wembley if Newcastle United are to end the day with silverware in their trophy cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United issue fan plea

Taking to X on Wednesday morning, Newcastle United posted a graphic previewing Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. In that picture was Sandro Tonali looming large over Wembley.

The post has been pinned to the top of the club’s page with the caption ‘To Wembley’ along with black and white circles. However, it was the hashtag used by the club - #wedontdoquiet - that has raised a few eyebrows within the fanbase.

It is not a hashtag the club has ever used before, but its implications are clear. For those at the 2023 final, many had complaints at the lack of atmosphere in the Newcastle United end at Wembley as they were unable to spur their team on to get back into the contest in what was their first major cup final in just less than a quarter of a century.

Sunday’s game will be their second final in three seasons and whilst the odds, form and history are stacked against them, the Magpies know that on their day they can beat anyone and will be hopeful that the support from the stands at Wembley can tip the scales in their favour. The tempo and feeling of the game will be led by actions on the pitch, but Newcastle United have made it clear that they want the support from the stands to be noisy to help them over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sela scarves and London ‘surprise’

To build the atmosphere, Sela will provide every Newcastle United fan at Wembley with a scarf on their seat. Sela, who have been the club’s sponsor for two seasons now, also made a similar move ahead of the FA Cup Third Round Wear-Tyne derby last season.

And, according to the Mail Online who revealed news of the gesture, Sela also have a ‘surprise’ lined up in London ahead of the final - details of which will be announced later this week.

Newcastle United fans are expected to congregate around Covent Garden on Saturday with Trafalgar Square, the centre of their pre-match gathering in 2023, closed for a St Patrick’s Day parade. On-street drinking has been permitted at Covent Garden on Saturday night but Newcastle fans have been implored to ensure they keep the area tidy.