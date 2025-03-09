One Newcastle United forward has revealed how an injury on New Years’ Day stopped a potential move away from St James’ Park.

Ben Parkinson made a goalscoring return to Newcastle United Under-21 action on Friday night, netting just minutes after entering the pitch to put his side 2-0 up away at Middlesbrough. Having watched Sean Neave dispatch a spot-kick in the first-half, Parkinson was introduced to the match at half-time and had to wait just two minutes before stamping his mark on the game with a well placed finish.

That goal, one that was assisted by Alfie Harrison, was the 19-year-old’s ninth in all competitions for the U21’s this season in what has been a real breakout year for the teenager under Diarmuid O’Carroll. Despite making his Premier League debut away at Bournemouth last season, it is this campaign where Parkinson has shone for the young Magpies, with his form at the back end of 2024 attracting the attention of EFL clubs over a potential loan deal.

Injury blow scuppers January transfer move

However, speaking after his side’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Friday night, Parkinson reflected on how an injury he suffered on New Years’ Day scuppered the potential for him to go out on-loan and play regular first-team football for the first time in his young career: “It's a big night for the team,” Parkinson said.

“I think we needed a win after a tough period since January. We're trying to stay in the top 16 so it's a big three points and, on a personal note, I'm buzzing to be back and scoring.

“I was told before coming on to be myself, playing like I was before Christmas when I was scoring goals and playing with confidence. I think I've also took a lot of confidence from my rehab and although it came at an unfortunate time, it was possibly the right thing for me and I was trying to take the positives from that.

“It couldn't have come at a worse time. I did it on New Years’ Day and the January transfer window was something I was looking forward to, trying to get out and play senior football but that didn't happen.

“I want to give thanks to the medical team, Carl (Nelson) and Andy (Campbell) who got me back to full fitness and I'm now looking forward to the rest of the season.”

How Newcastle United loanees are faring

Whilst Parkinson was forced to stay on Tyneside, a number of his teammates were sent out on-loan in January. Alex Murphy moved to Bolton Wanderers where, after a rocky start that saw Ian Evatt sacked just a day after he joined the Trotters, he has played fairly regularly and made five consecutive starts before being benched in midweek.

Charlie McArthur has played seven times for Carlisle United in League Two whilst Travis Hernes has played three times for Aalborg in Denmark. The 19-year-old played 90 minutes during their draw with FC Copenhagen last weekend.