Eddie Howe’s side take on the Portuguese club at the 65,000-capacity Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, on July 26 ahead of the July 29 and 30 home friendlies against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao respectively. The two clubs are competing for the Eusebio Cup.

Tickets, priced £17.50, will go on sale to season-ticket holders on Monday, with no away points needed. The club’s ticket office will send out tickets as an email attachment which can be scanned as a PDF on a mobile device or printed at home.

Newcastle last faced Benfica in the 2012/13 season. Alan Pardew’s side was beaten 4-3 over two legs in a Europa League quarter-final. Papiss Cisse was on target at the Estadio da Luz, where United were backed by 3,800 travelling fans.

Meanwhile, the friendly against Bilbao is heading for a sell out.