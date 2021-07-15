Newcastle United issue season-ticket update ahead of return of capacity crowds
Newcastle United have issued a season-ticket ahead of the return of capacity crowds at St James’s Park.
Fans can now renew season-tickets, pegged at 2019/20 prices, ahead of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Premier League football went behind closed doors last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, 20,000 supporters were allowed inside St James’s Park for the final home game of last season.
Fans have until July 23 to guarantee their existing seat before a general sale opens on July 26. Tickets can be renewed here.