Newcastle United issue season-ticket update ahead of return of capacity crowds

Fans can now renew season-tickets, pegged at 2019/20 prices, ahead of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Premier League football went behind closed doors last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, 20,000 supporters were allowed inside St James’s Park for the final home game of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park.