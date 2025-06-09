Manchester City’s Jack Grealish has been linked with a surprise move to Newcastle United this summer - but where would he fit into Eddie Howe’s system?

Grealish has had an odd few years at Manchester City. Although he has lifted every trophy there is possible to win and worked under one of football’s greatest ever managers and minds - there is still the feeling that he could and possibly should have done so much more during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

A frustrating campaign last season has, rather unsurprisingly, seen Grealish linked with a move away this summer - and his expected omission from Pep Guardiola’s Club World Cup squad has all-but rubber stamped his likely departure. St James’ Park has been mentioned as a possible destination for him this summer, with the Sun reporting that a loan move could be in the offing this summer.

There can be no doubting Grealish’s talents - but would a move to Newcastle benefit either party and how, if any way, would he fit into Howe’s current system and plans?

Jack Grealish’s role at Man City and Aston Villa

Grealish has predominantly played as a left-winger during his time at the Etihad Stadium. He adopted a similar position at Aston Villa, although he was given much more freedom at Villa Park to drift inside and impact games across the pitch.

Under Guardiola, Grealish has had a much more rigid and inflexible role - and that has been reflected in his goal contributions tally. Grealish’s last two seasons at Villa saw him score 14 Premier League goals whilst also chipping in with 18 assists.

During four full seasons in Manchester, Grealish has registered just 12 Premier League goals and a further 12 assists - despite playing in a team that, for three of those years, won the league. At Villa, Grealish was the talisman of a relegation-threatened team and won games almost single-handedly at times to keep his boyhood club in the top-flight.

How would Jack Grealish fit Newcastle United?

It’s clear that Grealish plays his best football when he has licence to come inside off the left and control the game. A player like that, though, doesn’t seem to have a natural home in Howe’s current system.

Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are used to control the tempo of matches currently, with the ball-playing defenders also used to slow down and speed up the game, depending on the situation. At left-wing, the Magpies are already very well stocked with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes battling for a starting spot.

It’s at right wing where they need to strengthen this summer with Jacob Murphy their only outlet on that side following Miguel Almiron’s sale. Adding Grealish to the squad as it stands would seem, on paper at least, to make very little sense and instead of solving their attacking issues, may even create more and an unbalanced squad - that would cause quite a problem for the head coach.