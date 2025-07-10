Newcastle United will make a move to sign a midfielder this summer with uncertainty over Sean Longstaff’s future

Longstaff has been linked with a move away from Newcastle and has even agreed terms with newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United.

But various reports have claimed Leeds’ £12million bid has been rejected by Newcastle. Now the club must decide whether to make a fresh bid or walk away.

Longstaff has a 19-year association with Newcastle as he progressed through the club’s academy system to make 214 first-team appearances, scoring 16 goals.

Arguably Longstaff’s best individual moment at Newcastle came in the Champions League in October 2023 as he scored a goal at the Gallowgate End in a 4-1 home win over Paris Saint-Germain.

While Newcastle are after more than Leeds have offered for Longstaff, a departure for the midfielder is still possible.

And his potential departure would leave a hole in Eddie Howe’s first-team squad that would have to be filled in some way with a busy season coming up in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

Newcastle United’s midfield without Sean Longstaff

Newcastle boast an impressive midfield that Longstaff struggled to break into last season. The form and quality of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton means it's a pretty closed shop as far as the midfield options are concerned if everyone is fit.

But injuries happen and Joelinton, as well as Newcastle’s other two midfield options, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock, have struggled with their fitness over the past couple of seasons. With the added stress of Champions League football, it would be a risk for Newcastle not to replace Longstaff should he leave to join Leeds.

A returning option?

One player whose future at Newcastle is up in the air is midfielder Joe White. The 22-year-old has played four times in the Premier League for Newcastle and spent last season on loan at MK Dons in League Two.

White enjoyed an impressive season at Stadium: MK, scoring six goals in 34 appearances from midfield. The Magpies know fine well how a successful loan spell, even in the fourth tier, can prepare a player for top-flight football, given the success with Elliot Anderson previously.

White turns 23 in October and would take up a place in Newcastle’s Premier League squad if named. As a club-trained player, he would help bolster Newcastle’s Champions League squad in Longstaff’s absence.

But it goes without saying that the gap between League Two and the Champions League is quite significant!

White has returned to Newcastle this week for pre-season training and will be part of the first team in friendly matches this summer before a decision is made over his future.

He’s at an age where he would ideally look to be playing regular first-team football and has no shortage of interest from EFL clubs. White won’t feature regularly at Newcastle should he stay, but there are benefits to keeping him around due to the added pressure placed on the squad.

Newcastle United admire Championship star

Should Newcastle sell Longstaff, one midfielder who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer is James McAtee from Manchester City. The 22-year-old is into the final year of his contract at City and could be available for as little as £20million this summer after captaining England to Under-21s European Championship success.

But a player said to be highly admired by the club is Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni.

The Mail Online claim the 24-year-old is on a list of potential midfield options for the club this summer. The report adds that Rudoni is viewed as ‘the best player outside the Premier League’ in England.

The midfielder scored 10 goals in 50 appearances for Coventry last season following his arrival from Huddersfield Town last summer.