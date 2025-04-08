Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacob Murphy grabbed his seventh and eighth goals of the season to help Newcastle United beat Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Murphy scored twice in the opening 11 minutes before Harvey Barnes made it 3-0 against his former club to help Newcastle move up to fifth in the Premier League table.

The 30-year-old now has 18 goal involvements in 27 starts for Newcastle this season as he leads the way in assists for the club this season with 10.

But for the second time against Leicester this season, Murphy scored twice only to be denied a hat-trick after being substituted in the second half.

Jacob Murphy reacts to Newcastle United brace

Murphy’s first goal of the game came after two minutes as he turned in Tino Livramento’s low cross at the back post. His second was somewhat unorthodox as Fabian Schar’s strike from his own half rebounded back off the crossbar and fell for Murphy to turn in.

Reflecting on the second goal, Murphy joked: “Yeah, he should have passed it before because I was clean through!

“But yeah, no, great strike. And yeah, I don't know what it was that made me follow it in. But yeah, kept on going and luckily it fell in my path.”

On his quietly effective role in the side, Murphy said: “I like it that way. I like other people having the headlines because, yeah, I'm very secure with myself and know everything that I do add to the team.

“So, yeah, it's always, you know, try my best, provide for others, help in defence. So, yeah, you know, with me, I like to be able to offer the full package and, yeah, help in whatever way I can.”

It’s been 10 years since Murphy his first and most-recent professional hat-trick. The winger scored three in 10 first-half minutes in a 4-1 win for Coventry City back in 2015. He has scored three braces for Newcastle in the Premier League but is still waiting for that first hat-trick for his boyhood club.

“Yeah, I think that's the [third] time I think I might have got a brace for Newcastle.

“Yeah, I thought the gaffer would have hooked me earlier because he loves to bring someone off if they've got two goals early on!”

Jacob Murphy pushing for an England call-up

Murphy’s form for Newcastle this season has seen momentum gather over a first senior England call-up for the winger. While he faces stiff competition, statistically, Murphy ranks among the highest English players for goal contributions in the Premier League this season.

The winger was subject to international interest from Nigeria earlier this year with reports from Nigeria claiming the Nigerian national team head coach Eric Chelle had been in contact regarding a potential call-up. Murphy was born in England and represented The Three Lions at various youth levels but remains uncapped at senior level.

He is eligible to represent Nigeria through his father as well as the Republic of Ireland through his mother.

Ultimately, Murphy politely declined the opportunity to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria, instead remaining focused on Newcastle. But has has given the green light for an England call-up should he continue to perform at club level.

England boss Thomas Tuchel recently handed Newcastle defender Dan Burn his England debut.

“That's a conversation me and Graeme Jones have been having for a number of seasons,” Murphy said about England. “Just got to keep putting in performances and they're always casting an eye out on all the English players.

“To see Dan get his call up was amazing. It does give you that extra motivation to know that it really is possible.

“We've then got Gordy [Anthony Gordon], Lewis Hall, Tino [Livramento], and you're kicking it with them every week, you know what you can offer and you know that you connect with these players really well and that there's every chance [of joining them at England] in the future.

“I keep my head down and you know, I've just won the cup with Newcastle. So who's to say no to getting a call up?”