Newcastle United will have one new signing available to play against Liverpool on Monday night, Eddie Howe has confirmed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the 0-0 draw at Aston Villa last weekend, Newcastle confirmed their fourth major summer signing with Jacob Ramsey joining from Villa for £39million, signing a five-year deal.

Ramsey follows Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw through the door at St James’ Park this summer. The club are still pushing to sign a striker before the September 1 transfer deadline but won’t have any more new signings available in time to face Liverpool at St James’ Park on Monday night (8pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elanga made his debut for Newcastle at Villa Park while Ramsdale and Thiaw were unused substitutes.

Ramsey wasn’t registered in time to feature against his former club but has trained throughout the week in preparation for Newcastle’s first home match of the Premier League season against Liverpool.

Eddie Howe confirms new NUFC signing available for Liverpool

Howe confirmed Newcastle striker Alexander Isak would not be available to face Liverpool amid the transfer speculation surrounding the player.

But The Magpies will be boosted by Ramsey expected to be part of the matchday squad for a potential St James’ Park debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the match, Howe said: “ Yeah, he'll be available, touch wood. Of course, we've still got training sessions to go before the game, but he's in a good place.

“He's been really impressive in his first couple of days. Really, really good technically, very intelligent. I think he's going to add a lot to the team. He's got standout qualities.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Jacob Ramsey comments on Newcastle United transfer

The 24-year-old made 167 appearances for Aston Villa after graduating from the club’s academy, scoring 17 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey arrived to bring added midfield depth for Newcastle after selling Sean Longstaff to Leeds United earlier this summer and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest last year.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Ramsey told the club website. “It’s been a mad two or three days, but I’m really happy to be here and I can ‘t wait to get started.

“This is a big move for me, but as soon as I knew the gaffer was interested and really Iiked me, it didn’t take much time to decide. His track record of developing players, especially those who have gone on to become internationals here, speaks for itself.

“It was always a tough game playing for Villa against Newcastle - the team is full of energy, so athletic and the fans are so passionate. I feel my game will suit that and I’m excited to be on the other end of it now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United still looking to sign striker

While Newcastle’s transfer window has progressed well after a shaky start, there is still one glaring issue yet to be addressed.

The Magpies have started the season without an established striker with Anthony Gordon set to lead the line against Liverpool in Isak’s absence.

On the striker hunt, Howe said: “We are still actively in the market but I think, I say all the time, that any transfer has to be right. And for a number of reasons, and this is the sort of to do with PSR, you're always trying to manage that situation.

"So, if we make a signing that goes against some of the long-term planning, we can put ourselves in a very difficult position again very, very quickly. So, we have to be careful with what we do.”