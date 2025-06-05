Manchester City will reportedly not include James McAtee or Jack Grealish in their Club World Cup campaign this summer.

Both Grealish and McAtee have been linked with moves away from Manchester City this summer as they struggle for regular gametime under Pep Guardiola. The upcoming Club World Cup had appeared to be a good way for both to play some minutes and, at the very least, show off their abilities to potential interested clubs.

However, reports from T he Athletic have indicated that Grealish will not be included in that squad by Guardiola. McAtee, who made just eight starts in all competitions for the Citizens last season, is also expected to miss out on the squad.

City’s Club World Cup campaign gets underway at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia when they face Moroccan club Wydad AC on Wednesday 17 June. Guardiola’s side also face UAE side Al Ain and Juventus in the group stage of the reformatted Club World Cup.

Newcastle United linked with James McAtee and Jack Grealish

Newcastle United will reportedly be among the clubs that will monitor Grealish and McAtee’s situations at the Etihad Stadium with a view to a potential move this summer. Grealish has been linked with a surprising move to St James’ Park in the last few weeks, with Aston Villa and Everton also credited with an interest.

The 29-year-old’s struggles at club level have also translated onto the international stage with his last England call-up coming back in October. Thomas Tuchel hasn’t included him in any of his two England squads to date and with a World Cup summer coming in a little over twelve months time, Grealish will be desperate to get playing regularly again.

McAtee, meanwhile, has just over a year left on his current contract with the Citizens and has been tipped to follow Cole Palmer’s lead and move away from City in order to find regular first-team football. Newcastle United’s search for a versatile midfielder has seen them linked with a move and, speaking earlier this season, Guardiola admitted that McAtee had every right to be frustrated with his lack of game time and that his exit is a possibility this summer: "For the age, I'd like him to stay.” Guardiola said.

“But I understand the players want more minutes. I would like him to stay, he's a player for the academy, he knows the patterns.

“He's a lovely person and trained really good. He can play different positions but I don’t know how the squad will be and we will see."

Nottingham Forest have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old. McAtee also reportedly has admirers at Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan who can both approach to sign the Salford-born midfielder on a free transfer in January if he doesn’t move clubs this summer and does not agree to an extended deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The summer transfer window, meanwhile, will close for six days on Wednesday 10 June, during which the Club World Cup will get underway. The summer window will then reopen on June 16 and run until 7pm on Monday 1 September.