Newcastle United £40m bombshell as Eddie Howe admits major transfer could happen after 'talks'
Newcastle United transfers: Joelinton may have played his last game for the club after an injury blow and contract stand-off.
Eddie Howe admitted it is 'a possibility' that Joelinton has played his last game for Newcastle United.
The Brazilian has been ruled out until the end of the season following surgery on a thigh injury earlier this week. By the time Joelinton returns, he will have just a year left on his contract at St James' Park.
"It is a massive blow for us," Howe admitted about Joelinton's injury. "He brings a different dynamic to our midfield. He will be a big miss, but we are going to have to do without."
The Magpies have been in discussions regarding a new deal for the midfielder but the player's wage demands are understood to be more than what the club are willing to pay at this stage.
While Howe wants to see Joelinton a new long-term deal, the player's future is largely out of his control.
"He has 18 months left on his contract," Howe said. "As his manager, I’m determined for him to stay. I love him as a person and a player, so that would be my wish, for him to sign a long-term contract.
"But of course there’s more to it than that. There’s Joe’s wishes and what he wants. Before he signs a contract he has to be entirely happy with everything. We’re not at that stage yet."
When pressed if Joelinton had played his last game for the club, Howe added: "I’m not a fortune teller but it’s a possibility. I hope that’s not the case.