Ex-Newcastle United man ‘candidate’ for Scottish job after performing Polis miracle

Former Newcastle United coach and interim manager John Carver is reportedly among the leading candidates to become Kilmarnock’s next manager.

Carver is currently out in Poland as manager of Lechia Gdansk - a role he has held since November. During that time, the former Magpies man has guided his club away from relegation, winning eight of 15 matches in charge to seal survival with a game to spare.

All of this was done with Lechia Gdansk being placed under a transfer ban. Carver’s work had also seen him nominated for manager of the season.

Despite coming in on a short-term contract, one that will expire this summer, there is a possibility Carver extends his stay in Poland. However, a job opening in Scotland may tempt him back to the United Kingdom.

John Carver shortlisted for Kilmarnock role

According to the Herald, Carver is among the contenders to become the next Kilmarnock manager after they saw Derek McInnes move to Hearts. McInnes had been Killie manager for three years, leading them to promotion to the top-flight and into Europe.

On McInnes’ departure, Kilmarnock director Billy Bowie said: “What Derek has achieved at the club will not be forgotten and the memories will remain in the club’s history.

“His leadership both on and off the pitch has left a lasting impact, and he departs with our sincerest thanks.”

As their search for a new manager gets underway, Carver’s name has been mentioned as McInnes’ possible successor. The 60-year-old still acts as Steve Clarke’s assistant with the Scotland national team and, according to reports, is ‘keen to explore possibilities closer to home’.

During his time as a coach, Carver has worked for numerous clubs in a variety of roles, but has held permanent managerial positions at just three clubs. Those are Toronto FC in Canada, Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus and his current role out in Poland.

Carver was named as Alan Pardew’s successor on Tyneside, but was only ever an interim option for Mike Ashley before leaving the club after half a season in charge. Steve McClaren was picked as Carver and Pardew’s permanent successor ahead of their doomed 2015/16 campaign.

Of course, Carver’s time as Newcastle United head coach will be remembered for a horrendous run of results that saw the Magpies slip from mid-table mediocrity into a relegation battle. Their Premier League survival was only assured on the final day of the season when they defeated West Ham 2-0 courtesy of goals from Moussa Sissoko and Jonas Gutierrez.

During Newcastle’s slump during that period, Carver also claimed he was the ‘best coach in the Premier League’ at the beginning of May 2015. “I still think I'm the best coach in the Premier League,” Carver said.

“If I have the right tools I can do the job. I'm doing the job to the best of my ability.”

He may not have been able to show that on Tyneside, but his work in Poland must be respected and Kilmarnock could offer Carver an opportunity to showcase his talents closer to home.