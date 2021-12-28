Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Toon ‘eye’ Schick

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in bringing one of Europe's most in-form players to St James’s Park in January.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick (Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick is the man Newcastle may turn to in January.

After a hugely impressive European Championship in the summer, capped off by a magnificent long-range effort against Scotland, the Czech striker has continued this form in the league, netting 16 times in just 14 Bundesliga games. He has also registered seven assists in that time.

Schick joined Leverkusen from Roma last summer but Newcastle may see him as an alternative to Callum Wilson who may be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Pundit backs move for Rodon

It emerged last week that Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon could be on the move in January and that Newcastle may be a destination for the defender.

Rodon, who has played very little football for Spurs this season, would be available for a loan until the end of the season and pundit Noel Whelan believes he is the exact type of player that Newcastle United should be interested in.

“He would come in and improve that defence,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“He’s a very good young, international player. We’ve seen him do a good job for Wales, even if he’s not starting for Tottenham.

Whelan continued: “He’s the right age, he’s got that ability to come in and play well when needed as we’ve seen at Spurs, he looks fit, and he can be a leader.

“He’ll help Newcastle, no doubt, because they’re in desperate need of options right now. They need experience, and Rodon has got that international experience – it’d be a big boost for that backline.”

Quartet chase Aubameyang

Newcastle are one of four sides interested in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Daily Star.

Aubameyang has found himself outcast at the Emirates after being stripped of the captaincy earlier this month.

With a move likely for the striker, Barcelona, Juventus and Lyon have also reportedly shown an interest in securing his services.

