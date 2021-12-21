Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Magpies favourites for Spurs defender

Newcastle United have been made favourites to sign Wales international Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United and Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur's Joe Rodon (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Any deal for Rodon would be a loan until the end of the season and the Telegraph are reporting that Newcastle are leading the way.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs from Swansea last summer but has only featured six times this season, including just once in the Premier League.

Rodon is highly-rated and has caught the eye playing for Wales with Leeds United, Watford and Brighton all reportedly interested in securing his services.

Martial to ‘snub’ Newcastle and Barcelona

The Express are reporting that Anthony Martial will ‘snub’ a move to Newcastle United and Barcelona in January.

The out-of-favour Frenchman had been linked with a move to St James’s Park with his time at Old Trafford appearing all but done, however, it doesn’t appear that Martial will end up on Tyneside in January.

The 26-year-old is reportedly holding out for a move to La Liga side Sevilla next month and will even reportedly reject the chance to join the Camp Nou in favour of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Newcastle ‘weighing up’ Dembele signing

Olympique Lyon are reportedly willing to sell striker Moussa Dembele in January if a suitable offer is made.

According to the Mail, Newcastle United are one of the clubs interested in signing Dembele.

The Frenchman burst onto the scene with Fulham but his ‘big-money’ move was to Lyon in 2018 after impressing in Scotland with Celtic.

The 25-year-old has impressed this campaign, scoring four goals in just ten Ligue 1 games after having his season interrupted by injury.

Manchester United return to training

Next up for Eddie Howe’s side is a clash with Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United under the lights at St James’s Park on Monday December 27.

Because of a covid outbreak at the club, the Red Devil’s haven’t played since their win over Norwich on December 11.

However, their training centre, which had been closed, has now reopened as they begin their preparations for the trip to Newcastle.

