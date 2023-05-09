A Martin Odegaard goal from distance and a Fabian Schar own goal saw Arsenal edge out a close match against Newcastle. Burn was given the difficult task of going up against the often threatening Bukayo Saka.

The 21-year-old’s pace and trickery caused Burn some problems during the 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium back in January. But on Sunday afternoon, the left-back was able to keep Saka relatively quiet over the course of the afternoon.

The England international, who is valued at around £105million, was still able to test Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal once. And there was one occasion where Burn opted to foul the winger as he tried to break down Arsenal’s right side.

When asked if he was pleased with how he dealt with Saka’s threat, Burn told The Gazette: “I think so, I don't think he did a lot. He didn't really run at me very much anyway so I was pretty pleased with how I did.

“I had a few loose passes in the first half but overall I was happy with how I did against him.”

The match was a frustrating one for Newcastle as they hit the woodwork twice and forced a number of good saves from Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. United were also denied an early penalty shout after a VAR overturn by Chris Kavanagh.

“I’m disappointed, fine margins I think,” Burn admitted.. “They scored from outside the box and an own goal, we had chances that we didn’t take but I thought it was a good game for the neutral.”

“I haven't seen the penalty back but obviously the referee has seen enough to overturn his original decision.

“They’ve scored from outside the box which we don’t concede from very often and that killed the game a little bit. We’re disappointed but we’ve got four games to go and it’s still in our hands.”

