Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United still have one of the best right-backs in the Premier League in Kieran Trippier.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence at Newcastle in 2025. Having started just five games in all competitions before the turn of the year, Trippier has started each of Newcastle’s last nine matches, playing a crucial role in the side’s climb up to third in the Premier League table and Carabao Cup success.

Trippier suffered a calf injury last March that ultimately limited his impact during the final months of the 2023-24 campaign. He was able to recover before going away with England at Euro 2024, where he was a regular starter.

But a busy summer and limited pre-season saw Trippier’s impact back at Newcastle limited, with Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall the preferred full-back options for Eddie Howe.

But a season-ending injury to Hall has arguably been a blessing in disguise for Trippier as Livramento has moved out to the left, allowing him to adopt his favoured right-back position once again. A role he has flourished in recently.

Kieran Trippier showing his class at NUFC

Trippier’s early-season struggles were put down to fitness issues and him being unable to get a run of games in the side.

Now with momentum behind him, the former England international has rolled back the years in recent months.

His performances in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg and final against Arsenal and Liverpool respectively were crucial in helping Newcastle end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy - one he lifted as a leader alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Jamaal Lascelles.

Newcastle have won seven of their last eight games with Trippier in the side, keeping four clean sheets. The full-back was The Magpies’ man of the match in the 3-0 win against Ipswich Town last time out as he grabbed two assists for Dan Burn and Will Osula at St James’ Park.

And when asked if there were many better right-backs in the Premier League than Trippier, Newcastle head coach Howe said: “No, I don't think there are. I think it's a real testament to his ability, his physical ability to do what he does at his age.

“It's not easy. He's playing one of the hardest positions to execute. His cross for the second goal [for Osula] just sums up his quality, really.

“He's a difference maker for us. He brings obvious qualities on the ball, but his leadership skills and his experience helps us in so many different ways.”

Newcastle United want to keep Kieran Trippier for another season after agreeing deal in private

Newcastle’s official statements would suggest Trippier’s contract at the club expires this summer. Back in 2023, the club announced the defender has signed an extension that runs until June 2025.

Though it has not been officially announced by Newcastle, it is understood Trippier triggered a new deal last year that now runs until June 2026.

It comes after Newcastle rejected a £13million bid from Bayern Munich for Trippier last January.

Although Trippier’s form over the past couple of years has been the subject of some scrutiny, his ability has never been called into question. Although Trippier’s long-term future on Tyneside is uncertain, Howe is keen to keep hold of the player for at least another season.

“It goes without saying,” Howe said. “We want to keep our best players and add to the squad if possible. And that's a big thing.”