Newcastle United’s 2025/26 third kit has been leaked via the Adidas website ahead of the club’s official announcement.

As previously reported, the Newcastle 2025/26 Adidas third kit would draw inspiration from the 1997/98 away kit.

The club and Adidas have gone away with the off-centre stripe design seen in the 1997/98 shirt but maintained the navy, orange and green colour scheme.

The Newcastle club crest is emblazoned onto a black shield with an orange Adidas trefoil logo and an orange Sela sponsor.

A brief caption describing the shirt reads: “Step into the future of football fashion with the Newcastle United FC 25/26 Third Jersey.

“This jersey is a modern tribute to the iconic 97/98 Away kit, featuring a striking combination of navy, orange, and deep green.”

Newcastle United players pictured modelling the new third shirt

Key Newcastle United players such as Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes have been pictured wearing the new third kit as part of Adidas’ promotion images ahead of its official announcement by the club.

Once again, Newcastle’s third kit has clear retro inspiration. Newcastle’s 2024/25 third kit featured a retro 1983-1988 club crest along with a colour scheme matching the 1999-00 away shirt.

Although the original leaked images received a mixed response from supporters online, opinions have changed now Newcastle’s players have been seen wearing the new kit.

One fan wrote: “I have to say it looks better in these photos compared to the leaked ones, the blue in the latter pics was terrible.”

Another added: “This is one of the coldest shirts I have ever seen. Sold!”

Newcastle’s 2025/26 shirts are also available with a long-sleeved option.

Newcastle United 2026/26 away kit leak

Images showing Newcastle’s away kit have also surfaced on social media this month.

The leaked away kit image shows a green Newcastle away shirt with curved tonal horizontal stripes across the torso. It features a white Adidas logo, stripes and trim.

The Newcastle crest is monochrome, similar to the 2022/23 ‘Saudi’ third kit, and the Sela sponsor logo is also white.

The leaked kit has not been received well on social media with Newcastle social media personality Adam Pearson taking to X to post: “Fair play, might be the worst Newcastle United kit I have seen in recent years.”

Many other fans have posted their opinions of a similar nature, but we’ll let you judge for yourself.

Newcastle United Adidas kit deal

Newcastle’s partnership with Adidas is understood to be the biggest commercial deal in the club’s history.

The partnership has seen Newcastle’s club store at St James’ Park undergo a significant makeover while more club stores have opened in Fenwick in Newcastle as well as the Metrocentre over the past year.

When the partnership was first agreed, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.

“Financially, it’s got the potential to be the most lucrative, highest-earning partnership the club has ever done. A £200million retail business.”