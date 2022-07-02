Newcastle United kit manufacturer explains third kit design and colours

The club unveiled its white and green third strip this week ahead of the return of the players for the start of pre-season training today.

Newcastle and kit-maker Castore faced criticism from some quarters for the colours given that the shirt, which is imprinted with a “tonal map” of the city, resembles the jersey of the Saudi Arabian national team, though it was also well received by many fans on Tyneside.

United, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, offered no explanation for the colours. However, Manchester-based Castore gave more detail in their marketing material, which stated that the strip was “commemorating a new era” for the club, which was taken over late last year.

The description states: “Emblazoned with a tonal map of Newcastle printed on the front – this kit is designed to represent the club’s past, present and future and our deep connection to this city.”