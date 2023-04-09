Newcastle United ‘leading’ transfer chase as Ipswich Town eye academy graduate
Latest Newcastle United transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their next game in the Premier League
Newcastle United won 2-1 away at Brentford this weekend to keep their push for the Champions League on track. They remain 3rd in the Premier League table above Manchester United.
Eddie Howe’s side are back in action next Saturday away at Aston Villa. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...
Winger on radar
Newcastle and West Ham are both reportedly ‘leading’ the race to land Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer. That’s according to a report by the Daily Star, who claim the Ivory Coast international is wanted man with his contract due to expire at the end of this season.
The 30-year-old would give the Toon Army more competition and depth in attacking areas ahead of next term, which would be useful should they get over the line into Europe. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles in this campaign and has chipped in with six goals.
Former attacker eyed
Southampton forward Adam Armstrong, who rose up through the academy at Newcastle, is being linked with a move to Ipswich Town. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Tractor Boys are keen to lure him to Portman Road if they are promoted to the Championship from League One.
The 26-year-old was on the books of the Magpies from 2006 to 2018 and played 21 times for his hometown club as a youngster. He has played for the Saints since 2021 but has struggled for goals.