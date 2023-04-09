Newcastle United ‘leading’ transfer chase as Ipswich Town eye academy graduate

Newcastle United won 2-1 away at Brentford this weekend to keep their push for the Champions League on track. They remain 3rd in the Premier League table above Manchester United.

Eddie Howe’s side are back in action next Saturday away at Aston Villa. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger on radar

Newcastle and West Ham are both reportedly ‘leading’ the race to land Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer. That’s according to a report by the Daily Star, who claim the Ivory Coast international is wanted man with his contract due to expire at the end of this season.

The 30-year-old would give the Toon Army more competition and depth in attacking areas ahead of next term, which would be useful should they get over the line into Europe. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles in this campaign and has chipped in with six goals.

Former attacker eyed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton forward Adam Armstrong, who rose up through the academy at Newcastle, is being linked with a move to Ipswich Town. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Tractor Boys are keen to lure him to Portman Road if they are promoted to the Championship from League One.