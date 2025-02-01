Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United v Fulham team news: Eddie Howe has named his starting line-up at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are unchanged from the side that beat Southampton 3-1 at St Mary’s last weekend as Howe’s side look to make it 11 wins in 12 matches in all competitions this afternoon (3pm kick-off). The Magpies were beaten 4-1 by AFC Bournemouth last time out at St James’ Park and will be looking to get back to winning ways at home against a Fulham side that beat them 3-1 in the reverse fixture back in September.

Martin Dubravka keeps his place in goal with a back four of Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall. Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton make up the midfield three with Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak as the front three.

The one change made by Howe from the Southampton match sees Miguel Almiron drop out following his move to Atlanta United for around £10million this week. Emil Krafth returns on the bench in Almiron’s place following a spell out injured.

Speaking about Almiron’s departure and the gap left in his squad, Howe said: “Yeah, we knew this window, barring something huge happening that we didn't expect, would be a window that we didn't recruit in.

“I said that right from the outset, and despite being linked with numerous players that's still the case. We're not actively looking to bring players in, but hopefully the squad's in a decent place, if we can get Callum [Wilson] and Harvey [Barnes] back fit and firing within a few weeks I think the squad will look good.”

Wilson, Barnes and Jamaal Lascelles are the only three players ruled out due to injury. Matt Targett misses out on a place in the squad once again amid speculation over his future.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Krafth, Osula, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley

